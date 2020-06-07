x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8 | cbs8.com

padres

San Diego Padres announce 2020 schedule of 60 games

The Padres' 2020 season will start with two exhibition games on July 20 and July 22 against the Los Angeles Angels.
Credit: KFMB

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres on Monday announced their 60-game schedule for the 2020 season. 

The Padres' 2020 season will start with two exhibition games against the Los Angeles Angels on July 20 at home (starting at 6:10 p.m.) and on July 22 at Angel Stadium (starting at 6:40 p.m.). 

RELATED: Padres conduct first official summer camp workout

RELATED: San Diego Padres outfielder tests postive for COVID-19

Regular season play for the Padres will start on July 24 with a four-game homestand against the Arizona Diamondbacks. 

Major League Baseball announced last month that players would report to training camps on July 1 as the MLB Players Association had sorted out issues with the league needed ahead of players returning to the field. 

The 60-game schedule calls for all teams to play to empty stadiums amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

Playoff teams remain at 10 for now — there is still talk of a possible expansion. A rejected deal had called for 16 teams.

The season is slated to end the last week of September. See below for the full schedule. 

RELATED: MLB releases 60-game schedule for 2020 season to start on July 23

RELATED: Braves outfielder Nick Markakis opts out of season due to coronavirus concerns