San Diego Padres announce 2020 schedule of 60 games

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres on Monday announced their 60-game schedule for the 2020 season.
The Padres' 2020 season will start with two exhibition games against the Los Angeles Angels on July 20 at home (starting at 6:10 p.m.) and on July 22 at Angel Stadium (starting at 6:40 p.m.).
Regular season play for the Padres will start on July 24 with a four-game homestand against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Major League Baseball announced last month that players would report to training camps on July 1 as the MLB Players Association had sorted out issues with the league needed ahead of players returning to the field.
The 60-game schedule calls for all teams to play to empty stadiums amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Playoff teams remain at 10 for now — there is still talk of a possible expansion. A rejected deal had called for 16 teams.
The season is slated to end the last week of September. See below for the full schedule.