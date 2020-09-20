San Diego Padres look to clinch playoff spot Sunday

If they make it to the post season this year, it would be the Padres first time doing so in 14 seasons.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres were trying again Sunday to clinch their first playoff berth in 14 seasons after former teammates Ty France and Luis Torrens led the Seattle Mariners to a 4-1 victory against them Saturday.

Sunday's game got underway at 1:10 p.m. with Dinelson Lamet taking the mound.

Padres pulled ahead 3-1 in the top of 6th inning with a three-run home run by Wil Myers.

The Mariners then tied the game in the bottom of the 8th inning with a two-run homer by Dylan Moore.

Tatis. Jr drove in a run in the top of the 10th to give the Padres their lead back 4-3.

The Padres were in position Saturday to clinch a spot in the expanded playoffs after the Cincinnati Reds lost 5-0 to the Chicago White Sox. But France hit an RBI single in the first inning off rookie Luis Patiño, who started after Mike Clevinger was scratched with biceps tightness, and Torrens had a two-run double in the third off former Mariners reliever Dan Altavilla.

The win Satruday also snapped a four-game losing streak for the Mariners.

This weekend's games were part of a series that was supposed to be played at T-Mobile Park but was moved to Petco Park as a result of air quality in Seattle due to recent wildfires.

