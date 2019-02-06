SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres game against the Miami Marlins on Sunday was delayed about an hour into the game due to a swarm of bees on the field. The Padres Twitter account wrote that they were on a "bee delay" just after 4 p.m.

Around 4:30 p.m. a beekeeper had arrived at Petco Park and was on the field working to contain the swarm and get the game back on track. The game was halted in the third inning to attend to the bee situation

Fans on social media expressed concerns about how the bees were handled. The Padres issued the following statement to address those responses from Mark Guglielmo, Padres Senior Vice President of Ballpark Operations & General Manager of Petco Park:

“In the interest of the safety of our guests, our pest control partner, Cartwright, removed the swarm of bees with a spray. They are on site and recommended this course of action to prevent any further danger to our fans, players and on-field personnel.”

The Padres and Marlins' social media accounts had some fun during the "bee-lay" with the home team tweeting "NOOOOOOOPE no no no" with several pics of the swarm and also sharing facts about bees in posts during the delay.

The Marlins also got in on the humor tweeting about the incident as well.The game resumed shortly before 5 p.m.