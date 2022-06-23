Vote now! | Help send your favorite San Diego Padres players to MLB's All-Star Game

After the first batch of votes, Padres third baseman Manny Machado leads while many other Padres are close to claiming a spot on the team.

SAN DIEGO — Padres fans, it is that time of year again. Time to vote your favorite Padres into the All-Star game! The team has plenty of players who are worthy to be on the team, now it is your chance to get them there!

During phase one fans can vote up to five times per day through June 30. The voting finals begin on July 5 and run through July 8 where fans will then vote for starters of the game.

Recently, Major League Baseball released the first batch of votes that showed Manny Machado in the lead at third base, Eric Hosmer in fifth place at first base, Jake Cronenworth in sixth place for second base, Luke Voit in sixth place for designated hitter and Jurickson Profar in eighteenth place for outfield. One interesting note is that although Fernando Tatis Jr. hasn’t played a single game during this season, he is still a top-five vote getter among National League shortstops.

The Padres have a few pitchers that are worthy of making the All-Star team, perhaps none more than El Cajon’s Joe Musgrove. Musgrove’s 1.59 ERA is second best in all of the MLB. The pitching staff is not voted on by fans, but will be chosen by the National League All-Star coaches.

The 2022 All-Star game will be right up the road in Los Angeles at Dodgers Stadium. The 2020 game was supposed to be played there before being cancelled due to the pandemic.

The events of All-Star week kick off on July 15 at Santa Monica beach and Santa Monica Pier where there will be yoga classes and youth baseball and softball instructional activities on the beach. There will also be a baseball-themed carnival with batting and pitching cages, as well as interactive games.

Major League Baseball did away with Fanfest in 2019, but instead rebranded it as “Play Ball Park.” This year it will be held at the LA Convention Center. The events inside the convention center have an admission fee of $15 for college students and military members, $19 for senior citizens, $30 for children ages 2 to 12 and $35 for everyone else.

CBS 8 will be out at a few All-Star events, including the Home Run Derby which is typically one of the most fun events of the week. Participants of the 2022 contest have not been released, but rest assured, there will be plenty of massive homeruns flying into the LA sky.