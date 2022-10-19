x
Padres

San Diego's Mayor to Philadelphia's Mayor: 'How about a wager?'

Mayor Todd Gloria invited Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney to a friendly bet as the cities face off in Game 2 of the NLCS.

SAN DIEGO — The National League Championship Series is officially underway in America's Finest City and San Diego's mayor is taking on Philadelphia's mayor with a friendly wager.

Mayor Todd Gloria called out Mayor Jim Kenney on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon ahead of Game 1 of the NLCS, following a long tradition of sports bets between America's mayors.

The bet: the mayor of the team that wins the National League Championship chooses a non-profit for the other mayor to donate to.

LET’S GO PADRES!

A full schedule for the NLCS games can be found below.

  • Game 1 at Petco Park (10/18) – Phillies win 2-0
  • Game 2 at Petco Park (10/19) – First pitch at 1:35 p.m. on FOX
  • Game 3 in Philadelphia (10/21) – First pitch at 4:37 p.m. on FS1
  • Game 4 in Philadelphia (10/22) – First pitch at 4:45 p.m. on FOX
  • Game 5 in Philadelphia (10/23) – First pitch at 11:37 a.m. on FS1 (if necessary)
  • Game 6 at Petco Park (10/24) – First pitch at 5:03 p.m. on FS1 (if necessary)
  • Game 7 at Petco Park (10/25) – First pitch at 5:03 p.m. on FOX (if necessary)

