Sneak peek at 2023 Padres gear and merchandise at Downtown San Diego team store

The walls are packed full of inventory, including eccentric hats, replica jerseys, on-field player gear, and unique items you can only purchase in-store.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres Team Store in the Western Metal Supply Building is full of brand-new styles, keeping classic and popular designs available.

The walls are packed full of inventory, including eccentric hats, replica jerseys, on-field player gear, and unique items you can only purchase in-store. The City Connect merchandise continues to fly off the shelf.

"It was such a popular program that we sold through our inventory very quickly last year, especially headwear," said Josh Momberg, the Vice President of Hospitality. He is happy to report that the mint and pink City Connect headwear is back in stock for men, women, and kids.

The Padres will wear their City Connect gear at home every Friday. This year, the replica and authentic military jerseys are a new item to look out for. Right now, the Marine Corps jersey is available for sale, and the Naval jersey will be available in store middle of summer. "Fans have been dying to get these in their hands for a while now," said Momberg.

On a typical game day, the Team Store will sell several hundred jerseys and a few thousand hats and baseballs. Their home pinstripe white jersey has been the best seller, with Fernando Tatis Jr. gaining the most jersey sales last year. With a star-studded lineup this season,

Momberg says jersey sales are going through the roof. You can customize your jersey in-store and pick it up at the end of the game!

"We try to come up with really cool and creative designs and roll them out during different parts of the year so that fans always have something new when they come into the building," said Momberg.