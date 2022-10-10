Social media erupts over Mets usage of pitchers entrance music while losing elimination game

SAN DIEGO — The New York Mets took multiple “L’s” on Sunday night as not only did the team drop the deciding Game 3 against the Padres, but the team also played their closer’s entrance music down by 4 in the 8th inning.
Edwin Diaz, the closer for the Mets uses the song 'Narcos' by Blasterjaxx and Timmy Trumpet as his entrance music. Usually the home team plays the entrance music when the pitcher is coming in with a lead to shut the door on an opponents comeback attempt. On Sunday, the Mets decided to go through with the routine even though their season was on the verge of being over.
As you can imagine, social media did not hold back.
Diaz allowed a two-run single to Juan Soto which extended the Padres lead to 6-0.
The Padres will take on the Dodgers in a best of five series beginning on Tuesday.
WATCH RELATED: San Diego Padres celebrate after eliminating the New York Mets in Wild Card round of MLB playoffs