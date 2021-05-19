4 out of 5 players return to action for Padres after COVID-19 sidelines them for a week

Since the players were placed on the injured list along with 3 others the Padres have posted a 7-1 record.

SAN DIEGO — Two key Padre players were activated Wednesday before the series finale against the Colorado Rockies although the team has seemed to do quite well without them in the lineup.

Since a total of 5 players were placed on the IL on May 11 due to "health and safety protocols", the team has posted a 7-1 winning record in their past 8 games.

Initially, on May 11, it was announced that star shortstop, Fernando Tatis Jr. along with Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo all were placed on the injured list before the game in Colorado against the Rockies.

Padres manager Jayce Tingler announced that Tatis Jr. had tested positive for COVID-19 saying he was currently asymptomatic. Profar and Mateo were both close contacts.

During the game, players Wil Myers and Eric Hosmer were removed and it was later confirmed by Tingler that Myers tested positive for COVID-19 and Hosmer was removed for contact tracing.

The return of Tatis and Hosmer on Wednesday follow 2 others, Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo who returned to the team on Tuesday.

According to the Padres, Will Myers is the final member that has not been activated since his positive COVD-19 test came a few days after Tatis' positive test.

The team expects Myers to become eligible to return during the upcoming weekend series against the Mariners.