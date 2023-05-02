Fernando Tatis Jr. returns to Petco Park sporting Dior Jordan 1 cleats

The custom cleats features the iconic Dior monogram inside the Nike Swoosh, among other unique details.

SAN DIEGO — El Niño is celebrating his return to home games at Petco Park in style.

San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. hit the field in front of thousands of fans in Downtown San Diego on Monday sporting a pair of custom Dior Jordan 1 cleats. The custom cleats feature the iconic Dior monogram inside the Nike swoosh, among other unique details.

Tatis’ luxurious cleats are inspired by the Jordan 1 Retro Dior sneaker released in 2020. According to sneaker resale website StockX, the Jordan 1 Retro Dior Hightop was recently sold for more than $14,000.

The team's exceptional style and love for sneakers is no secret. Tatis, along with other MLB players, have brought their love for fashion to the field before with other stunning, custom footwear choices.

The Padres returned home to Petco Park Monday after sweeping a historic, first-time MLB series in Mexico City.

Tatis returned to the field for his first home game since his suspension on Monday to face off against the Cincinnati Reds.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is climbing the ranks of athlete sneaker heads who have turned their favorite shoes into cleats.



