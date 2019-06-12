SAN DIEGO — The Padres appear to be on the verge of a deal that would send outfielder Hunter Renfroe and minor leaguer Xavier Edwards to Tampa Bay for outfielder Tommy Pham and a player to be named later, according to multiple reports.

Renfore is a former first round pick for the Padres in 2013. He had a red hot first half last season then struggled mightily after the All-Star break, but finished with 33 home runs in 2019.

RELATED: Padres sign Pomeranz, get Davies, Grisham from Brewers

RELATED: San Diego Padres bring back classic brown and gold colors

RELATED: San Diego Padres introduce Jayce Tingler as new manager

Pham, is a 31-year-old outfielder who has a lifetime .277 batting average and should fall right into the Padres starting lineup next season.

The trade is not yet official pending physicals.