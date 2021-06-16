What to expect for Padres Reopening Day at Petco Park

Full capacity, masks requirements lifted for fully vaccinated fans, added promotions at Petco Park and bars are prepping as much as they can for the crowds.

SAN DIEGO — The Padres Reopening Day was hours away Wednesday night and fans were ready to fill Petco Park when it opens to full capacity Thursday.

Physical distancing will be lifted and fully vaccinated fans will not be required to wear a mask.

“So many coming in today and talking about the reopening which will be so much fun,” said Jason Griffin, Basic Bar & Pizza bartender.

Basic is across from Petco Park and workers expect large crowds ahead of the 5:40 start time against the Cincinnati Reds.

“We usually have one or two people at the bar now we may need three or four bartenders,” said Griffin.

What’s making it difficult for some bars is not knowing how Cal/OSHA will vote on Thursday. The Division of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH), better known as Cal/OSHA, oversees health and safety in the workplace.

The agency could approve lifting the physical distance rule in the workplace and not require masks for fully vaccinated employees.

If approved, the governor is expected to enact an executive order and make it effective immediately.

But this still makes it difficult for bars to plan for staffing on Reopening Day and not knowing what the crowds will be like.

“We are trying to work out the details of that, it's really scary, we don't exactly what we need,” said Griffin.

Inside the stadium fully vaccinated fans are not required to wear a mask. Mask enforcement teams will not be deployed.

“It will be fun to go without masks a little bit,” said Grant Gryska.

His father, Steve Gryska works at Petco Park and looks forward to Opening Day each year, especially Reopening Day.

“It's exciting because in the morning when you get there it's kind of slow and builds up like a crescendo,” said Steve Gryska.

The Friar Faithful can expect some new promotions. The Padres are planning promotional events over the four-game series. Active Duty military will present the American Flag across the field and now a DJ will play after the game. On Friday, it’s Beerfest, Padre Aloha shirts on Saturday and Kidsfest on Sunday.

The Padres website still has tickets left but they are going fast. Nosebleeds were listed for $26.50.

The stadium seats 40,000 people and Reopening Day is expected to be the largest event in San Diego since March 2020.

“What's building up at the stadium right now is incredible,” said Steve Gryska.

Hometown hero, Joe Musgrove, who pitched the Padres first no-hitter this year, will be starting on Thursday.

What is not coming back this year for Reopening Day is the block party outside of Petco Park.

Remember the bag policy has changed this season. Petco Park will prohibit bags with the exception for single compartment bags measuring 7” x 10” or smaller, infant and medical bags.