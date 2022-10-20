Where you can watch the Padres vs. Phillies NLCS in San Diego

Where to watch the Games 3 through 5 of the NLCS this weekend for FREE across San Diego County.

SAN DIEGO — Padres fever is high across San Diego County as we look forward to Game 3 of the National League Championship Series. If you're not a Padres fan and haven't jumped on the bandwagon yet, there's still time for you to get in on the fun.

It's not even game day at Vogue Tavern in Chula Vista and Padres fans are still amped up.

Alan Cassell is one of the owners who said, "We're diehard Padres fans and for the West Side of Chula Vista, this is an amazing place. Tons of food. Tons of drinks. We have TV's inside, TV's outside, super loud. A lot of people. A lot of hype. You better come dressed in some Padres swag. I would strongly recommend making a reservation because we do take reservations for game watching."

Watch parties around San Diego

If you're looking for a fun place to catch the game across the county, here are a few spots we found:

Alesmith in Miramar

The Hills Pub in La Mesa

Jamacha Junction Bar and Grill in El Cajon

Bonita Bar and Grill at the Bonita Golf Course in Bonita

Machete Beer House in National City

Bub’s in Gaslamp

Social Tap in Gaslamp

Petco Park Watch Party

For Padres fans looking to watch the game in person, Petco Park is hosting watch parties inside the stadium.

Game 3: Fri., Oct. 21 – First Pitch at 4:37 PM; Gates Open at 2:30 PM

Game 4: Sat., Oct. 22 – First Pitch at 4:45 PM; Gates Open at 2:30 PM (Sold-out)

Game 5: Sun., Oct. 23 – First Pitch at 11:37 AM; Gates Open at 9:30 AM

Parking

Parking is available for those of you who already have your Petco Park Padres Watch Party tickets in the Lexus Premier lot for $30.

Parking at the Padres Parkade and Tailgate Lot is $25 per car.

The Padres says there are still an extremely limited number of tickets for Friday’s watch party and Saturday is already sold out. Petco Park just added a another watch party for Game 5 on Sunday.

For more information, click here.

