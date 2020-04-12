Rangers fans may also know him as a veteran of 13 major league seasons as a right-handed pitcher with five clubs, including the Rangers from 2004 to 2005.

The Texas Rangers have a new general manager, Dallas-native Chris Young, the team announced Friday.

Young signed a multi-year contract and will be the team's ninth general manager in team history. He'll also serve as executive vice president.

Young serves currently as the MLB's senior vice president of on-field operation. He will work under Jon Daniels, president of baseball operations.

He worked closely with the Rangers on baseball issues related to the construction of Globe Life Field and oversaw the on-field operations for the three rounds of 2020 MLB playoffs in Arlington this fall.

Rangers fans may also know him as a veteran of 13 major league seasons as a right-handed pitcher with five clubs, including the Rangers from 2004 to 2005. He was selected as Rookie of the Year in 2005 with 31 starts, 137 strikeouts and ranking second in wins and innings.

Young originally joined the MLB as vice president in May 2018 and was promoted to his current role in February 2020.

Young was born and raised in Dallas where he grew up cheering for the Rangers. He is a 1998 graduate of Highland Park High School where he earned All-State honors in both basketball and baseball his senior year.

"As a Dallas native who grew up rooting for the Rangers, I recognize what a special opportunity this is and how much the Rangers mean to this community," Young said.

He posted a 79-67 record with a 3.95 ERA in 271 games/221 starts.