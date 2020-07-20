NBA, players association report 0 positive COVID-19 cases

In late June, 16 players tested positive for the virus during the league's first round of testing.

NEW YORK — There were no players who tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest round of testing, the NBA and National Basketball Players Association said Monday.

In a joint statement, the league and players association confirmed 346 players were tested for the virus since results were last announced in mid-July. Teams are preparing for a restart of the 2019-20 season at Walt Disney World's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista near Orlando.

There were 16 players out of a pool of 302 who tested positive during the first wave of mandatory tests in late June, representing a 5.3 percent rate of positive tests league-wide.

"In the event that a player on the NBA campus returns a confirmed positive test in the future, he will be isolated until he is cleared for leaving isolation under the rules established by the NBA and the Players Association," the league tweeted.

The NBA and NBPA have announced the following: pic.twitter.com/XLlEU5Dxty — NBA (@NBA) July 20, 2020

"I just say it's 2020. Nothing is normal in 2020," said LeBron James, speaking with The Associated Press. It's what he says to people when they ask him "how's the bubble" at the Disney sports complex.

The NBA season is expected to run through July 30 to Oct. 12.

