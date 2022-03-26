Arkansas' season comes to end in Elite Eight with 78-69 loss to Duke

A fantastic season for Razorback men's basketball came to an end in the Elite Eight, as Arkansas fell to Duke 78-69 in San Francisco.
The Hogs' season falls just one game short of a first Final Four since 1995 for the second straight season.
Arkansas got off to a good start, taking a 9-6 lead into the first timeout. JD Notae scored five of those early points, including making the Hogs' first three from the wing.
Duke retook a 16-14 lead into the second time however. The Blue Devils' big man Mark Williams made his mark early, totalling eight points and four rebounds through the first 8:08 of the game.
Jaylin Williams then started to make his impact on the game, scoring seven points in a row for Arkansas to bring the Hogs to within three after an 8-0 Duke run.
The first half ended with momentum on Duke's side, as Trevor Keels hit a buzzer-beating three to cap an 8-0 run and give the Blue Devils the 45-33 lead at the half.
Both teams traded baskets to start the second half until an and-one for Jaylin Williams pulled the Hogs to within 53-48 with just over 13 minutes left.
Duke immediately rattled off an 10-0 run from that point however, giving itself the largest lead of the game to that point, 63-48.
The Blue Devils were able to keep the Razorbacks at arm's length for basically the rest of the second half, punching their ticket to their 13th Final Four under head coach Mike Krzyzewski.