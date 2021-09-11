Aztecs basketball opens season at home against UC Riverside

The Aztecs will tip-off against UC Riverside in the regular-season opener at 7 p.m. inside Viejas Arena. Gates will open to fans at 5:30 p.m.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego State Aztecs basketball team is returning to the court on Tuesday night and this time, the games will count!

The Aztecs will tip-off against UC Riverside in the regular-season opener at 7 p.m. inside Viejas Arena. Gates will open to fans at 5:30 p.m.

During a press conference on Monday, head coach Brian Dutcher said, “We are ready to open the season! We have had enough time to get ready. I think we are ready to step onto our home floor in front of a great Viejas Arena crowd and start off the season. We are healthy and battling along, we are ready to play.”

A few things have changed since the last time seeing the Aztecs play basketball. First, all tickets will be digital now. The school says mobile tickets will be accessed via the SDSU Aztecs app of through your account manager. All tickets will be scanned digitally upon entering the arena.

The school also says, in accordance with state and county guidelines, for the 2021-22 season, all guests two and over will be required to present either proof of a completed COVID-19 vaccine series or a negative COVID-19 test collected within 72 hours of tipoff. Guests 18 and over will also need to provide a matching photo ID with their proof of vaccination or negative test results.

In addition to the vaccine or negative test rules, all guests ages two and over will be required to wear a face-covering that covers both the nose and mouth at all times, unless actively eating or drinking, regardless of vaccination status.