SAN DIEGO — San Diego State has scheduled a press conference for 2 p.m. on Wednesday with a “major announcement” regarding the football program.

News 8’s sports director, Kyle Kraska is reporting that head coach Rocky Long will be resigning, and the school is expected to name Brady Hoke as head coach for the second time.

Long’s 81-38 record at San Diego State is the second winningest record at the school behind Don Coryell in 1961-1972.

Brady Hoke was the head man at the school from 2009-2010. He left the program for the head coaching job at Michigan. He most recently coached the defensive line for the Carolina Panthers.

The Aztecs recently finished a 10-3 season capped off with a 48-11 New Mexico Bowl win over Central Michigan.