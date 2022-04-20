Aztecs softball ranked 23 in most recent Division 1 rankings

The Aztecs have won all five Mountain West series this season and are first in the league standings, 2.5 games ahead of Utah State.

SAN DIEGO — The most recent softball rankings were recently released, and the San Diego State Aztecs are moving on up. The team is ranked 23, up one spot from last week after taking a weekend series against Boise State.

The 29-12 Aztecs are ahead of schools such as Notre Dame and Illinois. Oregon State and Michigan are right ahead of them.

An interesting note about the rankings, San Diego State and the University of Central Florida are the only two Group of Five teams in the rankings.

The Aztecs have won all five of their Mountain West series this season and are first in the league standings, 2.5 games ahead of Utah State. SDSU plays host to the Utah State Aggies from May 6-8. The Aztecs have already won series against the next three teams in the league standings in UNLV, Boise State and Colorado State.