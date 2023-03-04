We believe! Former assistant SDSU coach gives pep talk before the NCAA National Title game

“I think the key thing right now with this team is they believe that they can win,” said Michael Brunker.

SAN DIEGO — A former San Diego State Men’s Basketball coach says the Aztec's motto "I believe that we will win" is every reason why this year’s team is going to win the university's first national NCAA championship.

The Aztecs trailed in the second half on Saturday against Florida Atlantic in the Final Four, but former Assistant coach for Men’s Basketball in the 1980’s, Michael Brunker never gave up.

“We can win this game. We will win this game watch and see,” said Brunker.

SDSU sophomore, Nick Kusior saw that buzzer beater shot from the stands in Houston.

“Everyone just was like yelling and screaming. And I was thinking, ‘there's no way this actually happened. Like, with me sitting here. There's no way this actually happened,” said Kusior.

But it did happen and now the Aztecs are playing in the NCAA championship for the first time in school history.

“To think that San Diego State is here doing it for the big game, and it's going to happen tonight and we will win,” said Brunker.

He coached the Aztecs from 1980-1987, he says it's not about hope, it's about having the mindset that you will win.

“If Lamont Butler came down the court hoping he could make that shot, guess what it's not going in. But if you come down and you believe that you can make that shot at the buzzer to win the game, it's what every kid ever drills when they shoot in their backyard,” said Brunker.

“We're building a reputation, not resting on one. In the reputation for basketball greatness begins tonight when San Diego State wins the national championship,” said Brunker.

Even Kusior who is from rural New York state says this team is putting SDSU on the map.

“All my friends from back home, they're all texting me. ‘Oh, my gosh, that was insane.’ Everyone knows the name. It’s really cool to have that recognition,” said Kusior.

Brunker believes this team is mature, they have the physical drive but more importantly they have the heart to take home the national championship title.

“There was no quit in this team,” said Brunker. “I think the key thing right now with this team is they believe that they can win.”

You can watch NCAA championship game on CBS 8.