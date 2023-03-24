SDSU vs Creighton: How to watch Sunday's NCAA Tournament basketball game

San Diego State Aztecs are heading to the NCAA Tournament Elite 8 for the first time in history on Sunday, March 26. Here's how to watch.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego State Aztecs defeated No. 1 Alabama 71-64 on Friday, moving on to the NCAA Tournament Elite 8 for the first time in school history. San Diego State also makes history as the first team from the Mountain West Conference to reach the Elite 8.

Game time, channel and how to watch

Get ready for the next big game. Wondering what channel and what time the SDSU-Creighton game is on? Here are the details that you need to know.

How to watch the game on TV

The No. 5 SDSU vs No. 6 Creighton NCAA Tournament basketball game airs live nationally Sunday at 11:20 on CBS 8.

How to stream the game

Streaming is also available on the NCAA website or the NCAA March Madness Live app in the Apple store or Google Play store but a cable subscription may be required to watch. The game will also be aired across other streaming platforms including YouTube TV and Hulu.

How to listen to the game on the radio

You can listen to the game in San Diego on the radio on San Diego Sports 760.

San Diego State stamps their place into the Elite 8! 👏#MarchMadness @Aztec_MBB pic.twitter.com/aWSpR655cV — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 25, 2023

We Want Bama? No, we got Bama and beat Bama.#TheTimeIsNow #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/FsZv0Bb7AM — San Diego State Men's Basketball (@Aztec_MBB) March 25, 2023

