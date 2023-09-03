No. 20 San Diego State beats San Jose State in MW semis

The top-seeded Aztecs advanced to the championship game for the sixth consecutive year. Facing the winner of the late semifinal between Utah State and Boise State.

LAS VEGAS — Keshad Johnson and Darrion Trammell each scored 15 points and No. 20 San Diego State beat San Jose State 64-49 in the Mountain West Conference Tournament semifinals on Friday night.

The top-seeded Aztecs (26-6) advanced to the championship game for the sixth consecutive year. They will face the winner of the late semifinal between Utah State and Boise State.

The Aztecs shot 40.7% from the floor, hitting 22 of 54, including 6 of 16 from 3-point range.

Tibet Gorener scored 15 points for San Jose State (20-13).

The Aztecs held the Spartans to 19 of 55 shooting (34.5%), including 5 of 19 from 3-point range (26.3%).

After briefly falling behind by one early in the game, the Aztecs erupted for an 18-4 run to take a 25-12 lead with 2:59 left in the first half and weren't threatened from there.

BIG PICTURE

San Jose State: Leading scorer Omari Moore, who came in averaging 17.8 points per game on 43.2% shooting, finished with seven points on 3-of-13 shooting.

San Diego State: The Aztecs are 41-1 all-time in the Mountain West tournament, with the most tournament wins by any team in league history.