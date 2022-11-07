Rumors: SDSU Aztecs to make a move to PAC-12 conference? Social media discusses

SAN DIEGO — The rumor mill is swirling on social media again. This time, the Dan Patrick Show, a national radio and online show are quoting sources saying that San Diego State will join the Pac-12 Conference as early as this week.
In a video tweet put out just before 8 a.m. on Monday, Dan Patrick said, “Looks like San Diego State is going to the Pac-12. That is expected, at least according to my source, to be announced this week. But San Diego State to the Pac-12.”
However, not everyone was as confident in the report. San Diego Sports radio host, Darren Smith replied to the Dan Patrick Show tweet saying, “Not what I’m hearing the AM but we shall see.”
The reaction was very mixed on social media. Many fans were stoked:
Meanwhile, others were quite a bit more skeptical.
Currently, San Diego State's football team is 5-4 with three regular-season games remaining. The team needs one more win to become bowl eligible for the 12th straight season. The team did not participate in a bowl game during the shortened 2020 season.
San Diego State's basketball team will tip off their 2022 season on November 7 with a game against Cal State Fullerton at home at Viejas Arena.
