Rumors: SDSU Aztecs to make a move to PAC-12 conference? Social media discusses

The report from Dan Patrick is being questioned by some in the San Diego sports media.

SAN DIEGO — The rumor mill is swirling on social media again. This time, the Dan Patrick Show, a national radio and online show are quoting sources saying that San Diego State will join the Pac-12 Conference as early as this week.

In a video tweet put out just before 8 a.m. on Monday, Dan Patrick said, “Looks like San Diego State is going to the Pac-12. That is expected, at least according to my source, to be announced this week. But San Diego State to the Pac-12.”

Source: San Diego State is expected to join the Pac 12. Announcement could be made as early as this week. #SDSU #Aztecs pic.twitter.com/o1n6YkTLKN — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) November 7, 2022

However, not everyone was as confident in the report. San Diego Sports radio host, Darren Smith replied to the Dan Patrick Show tweet saying, “Not what I’m hearing the AM but we shall see.”

Not what I’m hearing this AM but we shall see. — Darren Smith (@DSmithShow) November 7, 2022

The reaction was very mixed on social media. Many fans were stoked:

San Diego is ready for this! ⚫️🔴 pic.twitter.com/tJGNiibdom — SONS OF MONTEZUMA™ (@sonsofmonty) November 7, 2022

#27 TV market for the conference and the added bonus of Pac12 fans getting to go see their schools play road games in one of the most beautiful cities in America? Yea, that’ll do. — reis (@peeweereis) November 7, 2022

Meanwhile, others were quite a bit more skeptical.

I would be somewhat surprised if the #Pac12 made any definitive moves before the Nov. 17 UC Regents meeting — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) November 7, 2022

Short term thinking for SDSU. PAC 12 will be nothing more than MWC 2.0 once UO/UW/Stan get the call and SDSU will be right back where they started... in a weak conference. — LegacyStory (@TheLegacyStory) November 7, 2022

Currently, San Diego State's football team is 5-4 with three regular-season games remaining. The team needs one more win to become bowl eligible for the 12th straight season. The team did not participate in a bowl game during the shortened 2020 season.

San Diego State's basketball team will tip off their 2022 season on November 7 with a game against Cal State Fullerton at home at Viejas Arena.