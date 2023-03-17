San Diego State Aztecs beat Furman, advance to Sweet 16 in NCAA March Madness tournament

SDSU took a commanding 39-25 lead at halftime and never let up with their second win in this year’s tournament.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Survive and advance. That was the motto for every team in March and one that the Aztecs took into their second game on Saturday against the Furman Paladins. After a bit of a slow start, the Aztecs finished the first half with a strong run, taking a commanding 39-25 lead at halftime. The second half was more ofthe same as SDSU cruised to a 75-52 win in their second game in 3 days.

The Aztecs were 5.5 point favorites over the Paladins who were coming off a thrilling upset over number four ranked University of Virginia. The Paladins hit a three-point shot with just two seconds left in the game to ultimately send UVA to an early March exit once again.

According to the Associated Press, Furman earned its first tournament berth since 1980 by beating Chattanooga for the Southern Conference title, capping a season-long quest to redeem itself after losing the league’s automatic berth to the Mocs in overtime on a 35-foot buzzer-beater last year.

The Aztecs advanced to the second-round game after knocking off a Charleston team that kept the game close until the end. The Aztecs win was their first one in the Big Dance since 2015 — ending a four-game losing streak — and snapped an 11-game skid for the Mountain West Conference.

The Aztecs' record in MWC games is 15-3, and their record is 13-3 against non-conference opponents. San Diego State is eighth in the MWC with 28.3 points per game in the paint led by Keshad Johnson averaging 4.9.

The Paladins are 15-3 against SoCon opponents. Furman ranks fourth in the SoCon with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Slawson averaging 1.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darrion Trammell is averaging 9.4 points and 3.3 assists for the Aztecs. Matt Bradley is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

Mike Bothwell is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Paladins. Slawson is averaging 16.1 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Furman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 9-1, averaging 65.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points per game.

Paladins: 9-1, averaging 81.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.