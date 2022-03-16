San Diego State heads to Texas for first round of 2022 NCAA tournament

The Aztecs have made 13 appearances in the March Madness tournament and own a record of 6-13.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego State is headed to Fort Worth, Texas to get ready for their first game of the 2022 March Madness Tournament. The 8-seed Aztecs will take on the 9-seed Creighton Blue Jays on Thursday, March 17 with tipoff being at 4:27 pm. PT.

San Diego State is 3-4 against Creighton, including an 83-52 victory in their most recent meeting back on Nov. 28, 2019, in a semifinal of the Las Vegas Invitational.

San Diego State enters the tournament coming off a heartbreaking one-point loss to Boise State in the Mountain West Conference Championship game. The Aztecs are back in the dance for the second consecutive year, but they haven’t advanced out of the Round of 64 since back in 2015. Last season, the 6-seed Aztecs were upset by Syracuse.

The Aztecs boasted a 23-8 record with a 13-4 record in Mountain West play on their way to a third-place finish in the conference. However, the boys from Montezuma Mesa have won 11 of their last 13 games, including knocking off second place Colorado State in the Mountain West semifinals.

The Aztecs have made 13 appearances in the March Madness tournament and own a record of 6-13 in those appearances.

The San Diego State-Creighton winner will face the winner of the game between top-seeded Kansas and Texas Southern, winner of Tuesday's First Four game.

