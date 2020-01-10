San Diego State releases updated 2020 football schedule

The Aztecs are coming off a 10-3 season in 2019, which was capped by a 48-11 win over Central Michigan in the New Mexico Bowl.



San Diego State opens its season at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., against UNLV on Oct. 24. The Aztecs have won five of the last six meetings with the Rebels after edging UNLV, 20-17, in Las Vegas last year.



San Diego State then hits the road for the first time on Oct. 31 when it travels to Utah State. The Aztecs rallied late, but dropped a 23-17 decision to the Aggies at SDCCU Stadium a year ago.



San Diego State then welcomes San José State on Nov. 7. The Aztecs beat the Spartans, 27-17, last year in San Jose for their seventh consecutive victory in the series.



San Diego State will look to avenge a devastating loss on Nov. 14 when it meets Hawai'i at Dignity Health Sports Park. Last year in Honolulu, the Aztecs suffered a 14-11 defeat to the Rainbow Warriors in effectively the West Division title game of the Mountain West as UH would go onto fall at Boise State, 31-10, in the MW Championship game.