San Diego State releases updated 2020 football schedule

SAN DIEGO — The time has finally come! San Diego State and the Mountain West Conference have released the updated 2020 schedule.
The Aztecs are coming off a 10-3 season in 2019, which was capped by a 48-11 win over Central Michigan in the New Mexico Bowl.
San Diego State opens its season at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., against UNLV on Oct. 24. The Aztecs have won five of the last six meetings with the Rebels after edging UNLV, 20-17, in Las Vegas last year.
San Diego State then hits the road for the first time on Oct. 31 when it travels to Utah State. The Aztecs rallied late, but dropped a 23-17 decision to the Aggies at SDCCU Stadium a year ago.
San Diego State then welcomes San José State on Nov. 7. The Aztecs beat the Spartans, 27-17, last year in San Jose for their seventh consecutive victory in the series.
San Diego State will look to avenge a devastating loss on Nov. 14 when it meets Hawai'i at Dignity Health Sports Park. Last year in Honolulu, the Aztecs suffered a 14-11 defeat to the Rainbow Warriors in effectively the West Division title game of the Mountain West as UH would go onto fall at Boise State, 31-10, in the MW Championship game.
SDSU begins a two-game stretch on the road on Nov. 21 when it plays Nevada. San Diego State has lost back-to-back games against the Wolf Pack, including a 17-13 setback last year in San Diego.
The Aztecs stay on the road to play at Fresno State on Nov. 28 after taking down the Bulldogs, 17-7, last year and reclaiming The Old Oil Can trophy.
San Diego State plays host to Colorado State on Dec. 5 for Senior Night.
SDSU is also expected to play a non-conference game on Dec. 12 against an opponent to be determined.
This year all 12 teams will compete in one division and the two teams with the highest winning percentage among MW games will play in the eighth conference championship game Saturday, Dec. 19. The team with the highest winning percentage will be the host.
2020 San Diego State Football Schedule
Saturday, Oct. 24 -- UNLV *
Saturday, Oct. 31 -- at Utah State *
Saturday, Nov. 7 -- San José State *
Saturday, Nov. 14 -- Hawai'i *
Saturday, Nov. 21 -- at Nevada *
Saturday, Nov. 28 -- at Fresno State *
Saturday, Dec. 5 -- Colorado State *
Saturday, Dec. 12 -- TBA
Saturday, Dec. 19 -- MW Championship Game (home of team with the highest winning percentage in MW games)