x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Aztecs

SDSU men's basketball game against Fresno State postponed

If the game, which was to be played on Wednesday, cannot be rescheduled it will be declared a no contest, conference officials said.
Credit: AP
San Diego State guard Matt Bradley plays against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

SAN DIEGO — San Diego State's men's basketball game against Fresno State, scheduled for Wednesday in San Diego, has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Fresno State program, the Mountain West Conference announced Sunday.

If the game cannot be rescheduled it will be declared a no contest, conference officials said.

The game would have been the Aztecs' conference home opener.

With the postponement, the Aztecs' next scheduled game will be against the Nevada Wolf Pack on Jan. 8. That game will be played at Viejas Arena with a 1 p.m. tipoff.

On Saturday, San Diego State (9-3) defeated UNLV, 62-55, at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. It was the Aztecs' conference opener, and their 12th victory in their last 13 games against UNLV on the Runnin' Rebels' home floor.

WATCH RELATED: Holiday Bowl game canceled due to COVID-19 issues

   

Related Articles

In Other News

The 35,000-seat San Diego stadium previously known as Aztec Stadium is now Snapdragon Stadium