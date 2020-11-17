Saturday’s Aztec football game against Nevada to be broadcast nationally on CBS 8

The game will be called by the top college football crew on CBS including Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jamie Erdahl.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego State's football game on Saturday at Nevada has been moved from CBS Sports Network to CBS.

The game will be SDSU's first regular-season game to be broadcast nationally over-the-air since Sept. 6, 2008, when it played at Notre Dame on NBC.

The game will be called by the top college football crew on CBS which includes Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jamie Erdahl.

Originally the 12:30 p.m. PT time slot was supposed to be Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M but that game has since been postponed due to COVID issues.

SDSU is looking to avenge a 17-13 loss to the Wolf Pack last season in San Diego. So far this year the Aztecs have beaten two of the three programs they lost to a year ago and will look to make it 3-for-3 on Saturday.