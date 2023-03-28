Aztecs coach and players speak out before match up, as Final Four merch flies off shelves

SDSU students, alumni and even season ticket holders crowded the SDSU bookstore Tuesday, buying the new Final Four merchandise.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego State Aztecs are just four days away from the big match against the Florida Atlantic Owls.

CBS 8 reporter Ariana Cohen asked Aztec basketball players Lamont Butler and Darrion Trammell what types of emotions they have leading up to the game in Texas.

"Excitement, for sure. We can get this done and happiness," said Butler.

"Anxious. I would love to just play tomorrow or play today. Just attacking each day and bringing a certain intensity that is just required to carry on in Houston," said Trammell.

Cohen also asked SDSU Aztec Coach Brian Dutcher what it’s going to take to win.

"Just be ourselves. Our biggest opponent is ourselves. If someone beats us, we tip our hat to them, but our biggest component is ourselves," said Dutcher.

Meanwhile, SDSU students, alumni and even season ticket holders crowded the SDSU bookstore Tuesday, buying the new Final Four merchandise.

"I'm reluctant to buy Final 4 because we are going to take it all the way! Go Aztecs!" said SDSU alumni, Vicky Norman.

SDSU students Connor Angera and Kyle Mcmahon, said "We didn’t expect us to be here. We are used to being let down. We are pretty excited. It's a lot more school spirit around here."

Coach Dutcher says the players don’t need to be revved up ahead of Saturday.

"I don’t think I have to rev them up now. Final 4, if I have to rev them up, I got the wrong guys in the locker room," Coach Dutcher laughs.

And they are looking forward to a win.

"It's very, very important. That is our goal. That is the goal that has been set from the beginning of the year. It's very exciting. We can't wait," said Butler.

"You can just feel it when we are around each other. We are not satisfied. We have to bring it to San Diego to be the first one ever," said Trammell.