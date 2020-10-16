Plans for San Diego State stadium now shown in private tours

Aztec fans can get an up-close look at how the new SDSU Stadium will look when it opens for its first game slated for fall 2022.

SAN DIEGO — Gearing up for the ultimate fan experience, there are private, appointment-only tours available this week at the SDSU Experience Center in Mission Valley.

Tom Greene, the Vice president of premium and ticket sales said he is reaching out to Aztec club members and season ticket holders to be the first to check out the new stadium plan.

The SDSU Stadium Experience features a miniature model of the new stadium and a virtual, big-screen representation of the field view from every seat in the stadium with examples of the various suite furniture and decorations.

Fans visiting will first enter through the “Hype is Real” glass door as they listen to a pulsating San Diego State video highlighting what’s to come.

All along the walls in the experience center, fans can see pictures and highlights of Aztec accomplishments complete with Mountain West Conference Championship football trophies.

The venue plans to also host concerts and other sporting events ranging from soccer to lacrosse.

A miniature mock-up shows off The East Concourse, which will have garden areas and local restaurants and craft breweries similar to Petco Park. There will also be food trucks.

“It’s going to be a fantastic view. You’ll notice that the field is actually sunk in, so this is ground level where you walk up, you can walk all the way around the stadium and still be able to look back and feel connected to what’s going on the field,” Greene said.

He said they have cut the number of seats in half from SDCCU’s roughly 70,000 seats down to 35,000 with the potential to get up to 40,000 seats. There will be 5,000 seats set aside for students only on the north end with premium seating on the west side.

”[We are] making it an intimate game day environment, an experience similar to Viejas Arena,” Greene said.

Greene said construction for the stadium alone will cost about $310 million although he said they’re not publicly revealing the actual season ticket prices yet.

”It’s going to be a packed house and it’s going to be a lot harder to get a ticket,” Greene said.