SDSU Aztecs football back on as Mountain West Conference announces season to begin Oct. 24

SAN DIEGO — The Mountain West Conference - which includes the San Diego State University Aztecs football team - announced Thursday night that its 2020 season is back on and will begin Oct. 24. Subject to state, county and local approval, the Aztecs and other Mt. West teams will play an eight-game regular-season schedule.

The season was postponed in August due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.

According to a release by the Aztecs, the MW schedule is set to be announced "soon."

SDSU's director of athletics and football head coach expressed excitement following the announcement.

"I am excited our football student athletes are going to have the opportunity to compete this fall," SDSU director of athletics John David Wicker said. "While we still have work to do with campus and local county colleagues on a full return to play, we have made significant strides in returning our players to practice in a safe and healthy manner."

"I am very excited that we are getting back to football," SDSU football head coach Brady Hoke said. "Our guys have been working hard and it will be great to get back out on the field. We can't wait to compete.

The season will culminate in a championship on Dec. 19.

The Aztecs finished last season at 10-3 and the team was nationally ranked for two weeks.