The Dec 29 game in Spokane will be the 5th meeting between San Diego State and Gonzaga, with both teams winning twice in the series.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego State Aztecs have agreed to a home-and-home series against Gonzaga beginning in the 2023 season. The Aztecs will travel to Spokane and Gonzaga's McCarthey Athletic Center on December 29 and the Zags will make their way to San Diego for the return game at Viejas Arena in the 2024-25 season.

The non-conference match-up will feature two of the most dominant West Coast programs in men's college basketball in recent years. Since the 2019-20 season, Gonzaga is 121-13 (.903) and is the winningest team in the nation, while San Diego State is third with a 108-23 (.824) record.

The Aztecs finished last season 32-7 after making a historic run to the NCAA national championship game. SDSU is projected to return four of the top six scorers from last year’s team. They also added the reigning Pac-12 Sixth Player of the Year in USC transfer Reese Dixon-Waters. San Diego State finished 2022-23 with No. 18 and No. 2 national rankings in the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches Polls, respectively.

This is the fifth all-time meeting between San Diego State and Gonzaga, with both programs winning twice in the series. The Aztecs held off the Zags in their last meeting, 72-70, at Viejas Arena on Dec. 22, 2017.

Gonzaga won the first meeting, 72-69, in the 1959 City of Roses Tournament in Portland. The Aztecs won the second matchup, 79-76, on Nov. 16, 2010, during the third annual ESPN Tip-Off Marathon. In the second game of the 2016-17 season, the Bulldogs cruised to a 69-48 win in Spokane during ESPN's Tip-Off Marathon.