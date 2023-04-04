SDSU Aztecs will be welcomed home Tuesday afternoon

CBS 8 has learned a parade is planned for Saturday downtown.

SAN DIEGO — Fans are expected to welcome the San Diego State University men's basketball team home Tuesday afternoon.

The team is scheduled to land in San Diego from Houston at 2:40 p.m. and is expected on campus around 3:15 p.m. Fans are being encouraged to greet the team outside Fowler Athletics Center, located right across from Viejas Arena.

Though the team's loss to the University of Connecticut Huskies in the NCAA Championship game Monday night was disappointing, fans said they are still proud of the team's success this year.

One fan told CBS 8: "This year the culmination of all the effort, all the staff really came out. This is heartbreaking, but we're gonna learn. This is the farthest we've ever gone. So how can you not love that?"

CBS 8 has learned a parade for the Aztecs is being planned for Saturday downtown. Details are still pending.

The Aztecs finish their season as the first Mountain West Conference basketball team to advance to beyond the Sweet 16, first to reach the Elite 8, first to play in the Final Four and first to play in the championship game.