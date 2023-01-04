We Believe! | San Diego State University Aztecs head to the national title game after defeating Florida Atlantic Owls 72-71

The San Diego State Men's team's historic season continues after defeating Florida Atlantic and will move on to the NCAA Tournament final game on Monday.

We believe that we will win! San Diego State Aztecs defeated the Florida Atlantic Owls 72-71 Saturday continuing their history making run and advance to the NCAA Tournament Championship game Monday night in Houston.

A back-and-forth game went down to the final shot. After Matt Bradley led the team with 21 points, it was Lamont Butler who pulled off the win, hitting a midrange jumper as time expired giving them the one point win.

San Diego State had to overcome a 14-point second-half deficit that grew from a 7 point deficit.

FAU led by 3 with under a minute to go before SDSU's Jaedon LeDee hit a shot to cut the Owl's lead to one point, 71-70. After FAU missed a shot, the Aztecs chose to not call a timeout and instead decided to go for the winning shot. Butler worked the clock almost all the way down before launching the game winner. Time expired before the ball went through the hoop.

After being the first Mountain West Conference basketball team to advance to the Elite 8 and the Final Four, the Aztecs will now be the first team to play for the championship.

The Aztecs will play their next game airing on CBS 8 at 6:20 p.m. (PT) on Monday, April 3 against the winner of the second game on Saturday, taking on either the 5-seed Miami Hurricanes or the 4-seed UConn Huskies.

The Aztecs had never advanced past the Sweet 16 in their 14 tournament appearances before this year. The closest San Diego State has gotten to a national championship in college football since rising to the predecessor of Division I, the University Division, in 1969 was a No. 16 ranking in The Associated Press poll in 1977.

The school's lone NCAA Division I championship came in men's volleyball in 1973. San Diego State dropped the sport in 2001. The Aztecs reached the final of the NCAA men's soccer tournament in 1987, losing to Clemson, 2-0.

The Owls made one NCAA tournament appearance before this season, losing a 2002 first-round game to Alabama, 86-78. Florida Atlantic is the first team to reach the Final Four after never winning a tournament game in previous seasons since George Mason in 2006.

The Boca Raton-based university was founded in 1961, opened in 1964, began its basketball program in 1988 on the Division II level and moved to Division I in 1994.

San Diego State (31-6) was seeded fifth in the South Region and 17th overall in the field of 68. The Aztecs defeated College of Charleston, the 47th overall seed, 63-57, in the first round; Furman, the 53th overall seed, 75-52, in the second round; Alabama, the No. 1 overall seed, 71-64, in the Sweet 16, and Creighton, the 22nd overall seed, 57-56.

Florida Atlantic (35-3) was seeded ninth in the East Region and 33rd overall. The Owls defeated Memphis, the 29th overall seed, 66-65, in the first round; Fairleigh Dickinson, the 68th overall seed, 78-70, in the second round; Tennessee, the 14th overall seed, 62-55, in the Sweet 16, and Kansas State, the 11th overall seed, 79-76, in the Elite 8.