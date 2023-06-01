San Diego State women's basketball has best start to season since mid 90s

The team is now 12-3, which is the best start for the program since the 1995-96 season.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego State women’s basketball team hasn’t always seen great success on the court in recent years. After years of laying the foundation from past teams and players, the Aztecs might have just found the spark to revive their program.

The team is now 12-3, which is the best start for the program since the 1995-96 season. The Aztecs not only brought back a handful of players who have been established in the program but they also brought in transfer players who complement the team perfectly.

“We knew it was going to be very important for us to gel and be able to work as a unit,” said Head Coach Stacie Terry-Hutson. “We knew chemistry was going to be big, and we had to make sure we got along. So, we made sure to get that out of the way early. “

Part of the reason why the Aztecs have seen this kind of success this season is because of sacrifice. Coach Terry-Hutson highlighted the importance of sacrifice, and how willing her team was to set aside personal gain for the team.

“It's always a hard thing to do, trying to convince everyone to find one common goal," Terry-Hutson said. "But, with the group of young women that I have it was easy, we all want to win, and we are all chasing one common goal.”

While there is still much more of the season to battle through, the Aztecs are confident that they can continue to exceed expectations and continue to chase the goal.

“We are just going to take things one practice at a time, one game at a time, and whenever we are together, we want to get better.” Said Coach Hutson.

The Aztecs host conference-leading UNLV Saturday, January 7 at Viejas Arena. With a win, the Aztecs will be sitting on top of the Mountain West Conference.

Good morning #AztecNation! See you tomorrow at 1 p.m. for our first place showdown with UNLV.#AllWeNeed pic.twitter.com/fHmJqPYFEp — San Diego State Women's Basketball (@Aztec_WBB) January 6, 2023