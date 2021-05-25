SDSU kicks off in-person commencement ceremonies at Petco Park

The graduation ceremonies will include the 2020 graduates who were not able to have a commencement due to COVID-19 as well as the most recent 2021 graduates.

SAN DIEGO — College graduation season is picking up and SDSU is getting in on the festivities. The university will begin its in-person ceremonies on Tuesday. The ceremonies will take place at Petco Park and will run through Thursday.

The graduation ceremonies will include the 2020 graduates who were not able to have a commencement due to COVID-19 as well as the most recent 2021 graduates. However, some SDSU graduates opted to take part in virtual ceremonies.

San Diego State University will host seven separate ceremonies May 25-27 at Petco Park. The Fowler College of Business will host the largest ceremony, honoring 1,882 2021-degree candidates and 1,802 2020-degree recipients. The smallest, most intimate ceremony will be for the College of Education, which will award an estimated 964 2021-degree candidates and 825 2020-degree recipients

The graduations have a very strict set of rules including:

wear a mask even though outside

no traditional handshake

health screening before entering the park

you can bring one factory sealed water bottle inside the park

Commencement kicks off Tuesday at 9 a-m with the College of Education and goes through Thursday afternoon.

A full list of graduations can be found below.



Tuesday, May 25

9:00 a.m. – College of Education/Faculty Advancement and Student Success (Interdisciplinary Studies in Three Departments)

2:00 p.m. – College of Sciences



Wednesday, May 26

8:00 a.m. – College of Arts and Letters

1:00 p.m. – College of Engineering

5:30 p.m. – Fowler College of Business



Thursday, May 27

9:00 a.m. – College of Health and Human Services

2:00 p.m. – College of Professional Studies and Fine Arts