SDSU heads to Las Vegas for Mountain West basketball tournament

The Aztecs enter the 2022 Mountain West Men's Basketball Championship as the No. 3 seed.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego State Aztecs men's basketball team still has some games to play before their anticipated return to March Madness. Before that can happen, they need to go take care of business at the 2022 Air Force Reserve Mountain West Men's Basketball Championship as the #3 seed in Las Vegas at the Thomas & Mack Center located on the UNLV campus.

The Aztecs will face #6 Fresno State who pulled off a last-minute win on Wednesday against #11 San Jose State.

Thursday's game is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

The Boise State Broncos won the Mountain West men’s basketball regular-season title with a 15-3 record and enters the tournament as the #1 seed. Colorado State is the #2 seed.

Heading into the tournament, 4 members of the team were recognized and earned All-Mountain West honors on Wednesday. They were chosen by the 11 Mountain West head coaches and based on league contests only.

Matt Bradley was named the league's Newcomer of the Year and also voted to the first-team All-Mountain West in his first season with the Aztecs. Nathan Mensah was named the Defensive Player of the Year, a member of the All-Defensive Team and an honorable mention. Lamont Butler earned All-Defensive Team honors and Chad Baker-Mazara is the Mountain West Sixth Man of the Year.

According to the Mountain West Conference website, CBS Sports Network will televise the quarterfinal and semifinals on Thursday, March 10, and Friday, March 11, while the men’s championship game will air on CBS on Saturday, March 12.