River Park groundbreaking at SDSU in Mission Valley

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Monday marks another big step in the transformation of the Mission Valley Stadium site. SDSU will officially break ground on the much-anticipated SDSU Mission Valley River Park.

The River Park is part of the first stage of the SDSU Mission Valley development, which includes the construction of Snapdragon Stadium and the initial phase of residential housing and the SDSU Mission Valley Innovation District.

The River Park, designed for all San Diegans to use and take pride in, will feature multi-use recreational fields, more than four miles of hiking and biking trails, and many other amenities.

