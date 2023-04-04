x
Aztecs

SDSU to honor men's basketball team with free celebration at Snapdragon Stadium

The celebration for the NCAA Championship runner ups is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8 at Snapdragon Stadium.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego State men's basketball team's magical and historic NCAA basketball tournament run will be honored this weekend with a celebration. Here are the details.

Aztec Men's Basketball Celebration

  • Location: Snapdragon Stadium
  • When: Saturday, April 8 beginning at 6:30 p.m. Gates open at 6:00 p.m.
  • Tickets are free but must be redeemed in advance here.
  • Parking is free.
  • Maximum of 6 tickets per Ticketmaster account.
  • Concessions and Aztec merchandise from the Final Four will be available for purchase.
  • Photo opportunities with the South Regional and Mountain West championship trophies.

For more information on the Aztec Men's Basketball Celebration, click here.

A red carpet arrival will welcome the players, followed by a walk into the stadium.

The celebration officially kicks off at 7:30 p.m. and will feature speeches from members of the Aztec men's basketball team, student athletes and remarks from coach Brian Dutcher. 

