SDSU to honor men's basketball team with free celebration at Snapdragon Stadium

The celebration for the NCAA Championship runner ups is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8 at Snapdragon Stadium.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego State men's basketball team's magical and historic NCAA basketball tournament run will be honored this weekend with a celebration. Here are the details.

Aztec Men's Basketball Celebration

Location: Snapdragon Stadium

Snapdragon Stadium When: Saturday, April 8 beginning at 6:30 p.m. Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 8 beginning at 6:30 p.m. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are free but must be redeemed in advance here.

Parking is free.

Maximum of 6 tickets per Ticketmaster account.

Concessions and Aztec merchandise from the Final Four will be available for purchase.

Photo opportunities with the South Regional and Mountain West championship trophies.

For more information on the Aztec Men's Basketball Celebration, click here.

A red carpet arrival will welcome the players, followed by a walk into the stadium.

The celebration officially kicks off at 7:30 p.m. and will feature speeches from members of the Aztec men's basketball team, student athletes and remarks from coach Brian Dutcher.