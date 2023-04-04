SDSU to honor men's basketball team with free celebration at Snapdragon Stadium

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego State men's basketball team's magical and historic NCAA basketball tournament run will be honored this weekend with a celebration. Here are the details.
Aztec Men's Basketball Celebration
- Location: Snapdragon Stadium
- When: Saturday, April 8 beginning at 6:30 p.m. Gates open at 6:00 p.m.
- Tickets are free but must be redeemed in advance here.
- Parking is free.
- Maximum of 6 tickets per Ticketmaster account.
- Concessions and Aztec merchandise from the Final Four will be available for purchase.
- Photo opportunities with the South Regional and Mountain West championship trophies.
For more information on the Aztec Men's Basketball Celebration, click here.
A red carpet arrival will welcome the players, followed by a walk into the stadium.
The celebration officially kicks off at 7:30 p.m. and will feature speeches from members of the Aztec men's basketball team, student athletes and remarks from coach Brian Dutcher.
