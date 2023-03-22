SDSU vs Alabama: How to watch Friday's NCAA Tournament basketball game

No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs faces off against No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide in the Sweet 16 on Friday.

SAN DIEGO — The Aztecs are heading to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2004 and have won 11 of their last 13. Balanced scoring carried them to a second-round victory against Furman and they’ll need more of the same against the Crimson Tide, who handily dispatched Maryland in the second round. All-America freshman Brandon Miller, who is nursing an injury, had 19 after going scoreless in the first round.

Game time, channel and how to watch

Wondering what channel and what time the SDSU-Alabama game is on? Here are the details.

How to watch the game on TV

The No. 5 SDSU vs No. 1 Alabama NCAA Tournament basketball game airs live nationally Friday at 3:30 p.m. PST on TBS.

How to stream the game

Streaming is also available on the NCAA website or the NCAA March Madness Live app in the Apple store or Google Play store but a cable subscription may be required to watch. The game will also be aired across other streaming platforms including YouTube TV and Hulu.

Radio

You can listen to the game in San Diego on the radio on San Diego Sports 760.

Watch party with SDSU fans at Viejas Arena

Want to watch the game live and in-person with fellow Aztec fans? SDSU is hosting a watch party on Friday at Viejas Arena. The watch party is free, doors open at 2:30 p.m. and Viejas Arena's clear bag policy will be enforced.

If you're not making the trip to Louisville and looking for a place to watch Friday's game with fellow Aztec fans, look no further than @ViejasArena! Admission is FREE and we'll be putting the game up on the big screens! Doors open at 2:30 pm, clear bag policy will be in effect. pic.twitter.com/NQreAqXY1m — San Diego State Men's Basketball (@Aztec_MBB) March 22, 2023

SDSU vs Alabama

San Diego State is the first Mountain West Conference team to reach the Sweet 16 since Nevada in 2018. It'll be the third regional semifinal appearance for the Aztecs and the seventh for the Mountain West overall.

The Aztecs are 0-2 in Sweet 16 games. Coach Brian Dutcher feels this team is capable of going further.

“Now that we've settled into the rhythm, and we know what this is about, I think we'll play better moving forward,” the coach said. “And that's really encouraging moving into the Sweet 16.”

Alabama faces SDSU on Friday, a team making its first Sweet 16 appearance since 2004, which was also the year of the Tide's only Elite Eight run. The Crimson Tide have never reached the Final Four.

“I know San Diego State’s defense is elite,” Coach Nate Oats said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

