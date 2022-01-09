Snapdragon aims to make SDSU the most connected campus on and off the field

Snapdragon says their goal is to make SDSU the most connected campus in the nation on and off the field.

SAN DIEGO — Snapdragon Stadium is more than just a name on the sign, the global company is putting its digital thumbprint on the stadium.

The company is known for it’s computer chips in cellphones, cameras and other electronics. “Snapdragon is a powerful little platform that fits on your pinky and makes amazing experiences come to life whether it's a camera [or] gaming audio productivity and connectivity,” said Don McGuire, Snapdragon CMO.

Snapdragon's parent company, Qualcomm ventured into stadium naming rights decades ago in San Diego. “Qualcomm has been here for 35 years, founded here in San Diego. We make world changing technology right here in this community so why not put our name on this state-of-the-art stadium,” said McGuire.

The 35,000 seat stadium will be the new home for the San Diego State Aztecs football team.

There’s a bit of irony where its past life was Qualcomm Stadium, Snapdragon’s parent company. “It speaks to the evolution of our business and Qualcomm as a company and the diversification strategy we have embarked upon and how Snapdragon has grown in relevance with different audiences around the world,” said McGuire.

The CMO says the company is breathing new life in the stadium with a new-aged fan experience. “We are going to bring a little augmented reality to life for fans. In a one-on-one fashion we will have a gamification during halftime,” said McGuire.

Augmented Reality known as AR will create a digital world inside the stadium in real time, but how is still hidden in the playbook. “Every fan in the stadium can participate in an augmented reality race. Team black and team red I'm going to leave the rest for opening day,” said McGuire.

This experience will stretch beyond kick off on Saturday.

“We are utilizing our resources and our engineering services to help San Diego State architect a state-of-the-art connectivity experiences for both the fans here in the stadium as well as the campus at large,” said McGuire.

Snapdragon’s goal is to make SDSU the most connected campus in the nation on and off the field.