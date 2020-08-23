Some SDSU students fear parties will return when students arrive back to campus

Neighbors of one home reached out to News 8 about parties and lack of safety by students.

SAN DIEGO — As the coronavirus rages on, so apparently do house parties at San Diego State.

News 8 obtained video from the past week in which you can hear what is going on inside even though you can’t see it.

Neighbors have reached out to News 8 complaining about the parties and lack of safety by students.

A student who wanted to remain anonymous said, “I have a view of some of the parking lots from my room and I see people in the middle of the night walking to and from parties.”

On Saturday, News 8 sent a crew to campus, during the day it was a lot quieter not like what we saw in the video and most people were wearing masks. However, the student we spoke with believes the fact that most college-age students are not considered vulnerable may be why they do not take as many precautions at night. “I think the sort of rhetoric of the whole thing has sort of leaned towards younger people don’t have as much risk of being exposed to that,” they said.

In other parts of the country like Minnesota, students have already been suspended for partying off-campus.

Now with many San Diego State students returning to campus this weekend, even for virtual classes, the parties may not be stopping any time soon.