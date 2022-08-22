What you need to know ahead of Snapdragon Stadium opening to the public
The new 35,000 seat stadium is set to open on September 3 when the San Diego State Aztecs host the University of Arizona Wildcats.
Welcome to the new home of the San Diego State Aztecs football team, the San Diego Wave FC, and many other planned concerts and events, Snapdragon Stadium!
The stadium sits on the same Mission Valley site where Jack Murphy Stadium and Qualcomm Stadium sat for decades.
Catch the first game at Snapdragon Stadium live on CBS 8 on September 3. Coverage begins on CBS 8 at 11 a.m. and the game kicks off at 12:30 p.m.
The school officially broke ground on the $310 million, 35,000-seat stadium in August 2020. "We're excited. It's our building but we didn't build it just for us, we built it for the community of San Diego," SDSU Athletic Director, John David Wicker said of the new venue.
Parking at Snapdragon Stadium:
Snapdragon Stadium is located on the same site as Qualcomm Stadium in between Friars round, Interstate 15 and the trolley line. According to San Diego State, parking is limited, and SDSU season ticket members have priority access.
In May 2022, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported that Snapdragon Stadium had 6,205 proposed parking spaces for the stadium. They said that number includes 1,141 spaces west of the stadium for tailgating in a grass area reserved for season ticket holders
- Snapdragon Stadium parking lots will open 5 hours before kickoff. Stadium entry gates open 2 hours prior to kickoff.
- Review the parking map and enter the appropriate gate shown for your specific parking lot. If you arrive at another entry point you will be turned around and directed to the correct lot entry.
- Tailgating is permitted at all on-site parking lots. Guests will be directed to their parking space by parking staff; reserving or occupying additional spaces is NOT permitted. One space per vehicle.
Accessible parking
Snapdragon Stadium parking lots have paid ADA parking stalls available on a first come first serve basis. The Green Lot – located directly to the north of the stadium – is the primary location for accessible parking.
- Vehicles parked in ADA parking stalls must follow all regulations as specified within the California Vehicle Code
- Vehicles parking in an ADA parking stall must display a valid ADA placard and must possess a valid parking pass or pay the parking fee at the entrance
- Snapdragon Stadium will offer a courtesy shuttle for those with mobility impairments. The shuttle will have a designated route connecting the Stadium Trolley station, on-site parking lots, and stadium entry gates
Tailgating at Snapdragon Stadium:
SDSU has some new tailgating options at Snapdragon Stadium.
Upon arrival
- Guests are required to park in spaces as directed by parking staff upon arrival; guests may not reserve additional spaces and must tailgate directly behind their vehicle.
- Guests that wish to park next to a family member or friend must arrive at the lot at the same time, and both vehicles must have the valid parking pass for the parking lot. “In and out” privileges for vehicles are not permitted.
- Oversized vehicles (defined as exceeding a size of 8 feet by 14 feet) are not allowed in general lots and must purchase a permit for the RV Zone in advance.
Tailgating Set-Up
- To accommodate as many vehicles as possible, patrons wishing to tailgate may do so in the area directly behind their vehicle, provided that their tailgating does not interrupt the flow of traffic or cause crowd management issues.
- Guests may not purchase multiple parking permits to expand their tailgating footprint. Parking permit(s) cannot be purchased for the sole purpose of having a space for tenting, tables, grills, and other tailgating activities separate from parking.
- All fire lanes, drive aisles, sidewalks and walkways must always remain clear and unobstructed.
- Only temporary pop-up tents are permitted. Nothing can be attached or affixed to the grounds or premises (light poles, etc).
- Only natural gas or propane grills are allowed. Charcoal grills, wood stoves, oil fryers, open pit fires, and/or other cooking stations will NOT be allowed.
- No private events or large group spaces will be allowed.
Prohibited Parking Lot Activities
- No amplified sound systems are permitted (small dock speakers are ok). Music being played must be suitable for a family-friendly setting.
- No discharging, launching or throwing any aerial devices that could cause harm to patrons or vehicles.
- No fireworks
- Smoking and vaping are prohibited
- Non-licensed motorized vehicles are prohibited within parking lots, including but not limited to golf carts, Segways, skateboards, bicycles, scooters, and hoverboards
- Radio-controlled model aircraft, unmanned aircraft systems, drones, and other similar devices are prohibited. Possession or operation of such devices may result in immediate ejection from the area and operators may be subject to arrest
- Weapons or firearms are strictly prohibited
- All trash must be disposed of in the provided receptacles or hauled off-site
- Portable restrooms will be available
WATCH RELATED: Above San Diego | Snapdragon Stadium progress on July 11, 2022
Food at Snapdragon Stadium:
The city of San Diego has many one-of-a-kind places to eat and Snapdragon Stadium will be no exception. According to San Diego State, they have partnered with eight restaurants who “have deep-rooted ties in the community.”
The featured vendors below will provide many different options for fans to choose from.
- Batch & Box
- Best Pizza and Brew
- Cali BBQ
- The Crack Shack
- Everbowl
- Gaglione Brothers
- Hodad's
- The Taco Stand
- Sandbar
San Diego State's executive associate athletic director of Mission Valley development said, "Our goal in every aspect of this project has been to provide San Diego with not only a premier multi-purpose stadium, but with an experience that is true to our great city," Grice continued, "Partnering with these phenomenal local brands delivers on our vision to have premium amenities for our patrons as well as provide an experience that is unique to San Diego."
The university also said that additional food and beverage partners will be announced at a later date.
Gameday transportation:
For SDSU Football events, on-site parking is expected to sell out in advance of gameday. If you do not have a parking pass, you MUST use one of the following alternatives:
- Ride the Trolley: The Stadium Station on the Trolley’s Green Line is located a short walk from Snapdragon Stadium. Park and Ride parking lots are located throughout the Trolley system. MTS says the Snapdragon Station will permanently reopen on September 3 after being closed during the construction of the stadium
- Rideshare (Uber, Lyft, etc.): Rideshare drop-offs are welcome at the designated area located on the northbound Mission Village Drive between Friars Road and Jacaranda Street.
- Park Off-Site: Overflow paid parking is available at the Mission City Corporate Center Garage located at Friars Road and Northside Drive. Free parking is generally available at Hazard Center during nights and weekends (park and ride Trolley)
WATCH RELATED: MTS unveils new 'Snapdragon' trolley car
Alcohol consumption:
Snapdragon will serve alcohol inside from the time gates open through the third quarter to those ages 21 and above. Fans will only be allowed to carry two drinks at a time.
The stadium has released the rules for those who want to have alcohol in the parking lot as part of their tailgates.
- All alcohol consumption must cease 30 minutes following the scheduled start time of the event
- No glass bottles or containers are allowed on the premises. All drinks shall be placed in plastic or other non-breakable cups or cans
- Unauthorized sale of food or beverage items is prohibited. Fans are limited to bringing and preparing food for their family and friends only.
- No kegs are permitted
- Patrons are prohibited from exiting the parking facility with any type of alcoholic beverage.
CBS 8 coverage of Snapdragon Stadium:
Watch: Aerial views of San Diego State's newly finished Snapdragon Stadium
Watch: An inside look at San Diego State University's sparkling new Snapdragon Stadium
Watch: Above San Diego | Snapdragon Stadium progress on July 11, 2022
Watch: MTS unveils new 'Snapdragon' trolley car
Watch: Chopper 8 flies over Snapdragon Stadium on April 20, 2022
Watch: The 35,000-seat San Diego stadium previously known as Aztec Stadium is now Snapdragon Stadium
Watch: SDSU announces naming rights for new San Diego stadium, Snapdragon Stadium