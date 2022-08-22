What you need to know ahead of Snapdragon Stadium opening to the public

Example video title will go here for this video

The new 35,000 seat stadium is set to open on September 3 when the San Diego State Aztecs host the University of Arizona Wildcats.

The school officially broke ground on the $310 million, 35,000-seat stadium in August 2020. "We're excited. It's our building but we didn't build it just for us, we built it for the community of San Diego," SDSU Athletic Director, John David Wicker said of the new venue.

Catch the first game at Snapdragon Stadium live on CBS 8 on September 3. Coverage begins on CBS 8 at 11 a.m. and the game kicks off at 12:30 p.m.

The stadium sits on the same Mission Valley site where Jack Murphy Stadium and Qualcomm Stadium sat for decades.

Welcome to the new home of the San Diego State Aztecs football team, the San Diego Wave FC, and many other planned concerts and events, Snapdragon Stadium !

Snapdragon Stadium parking lots have paid ADA parking stalls available on a first come first serve basis. The Green Lot – located directly to the north of the stadium – is the primary location for accessible parking.

In May 2022, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported that Snapdragon Stadium had 6,205 proposed parking spaces for the stadium. They said that number includes 1,141 spaces west of the stadium for tailgating in a grass area reserved for season ticket holders

Snapdragon Stadium is located on the same site as Qualcomm Stadium in between Friars round, Interstate 15 and the trolley line. According to San Diego State, parking is limited, and SDSU season ticket members have priority access.

Food at Snapdragon Stadium :

The city of San Diego has many one-of-a-kind places to eat and Snapdragon Stadium will be no exception. According to San Diego State, they have partnered with eight restaurants who “have deep-rooted ties in the community.”

The featured vendors below will provide many different options for fans to choose from.

Batch & Box

Best Pizza and Brew

Cali BBQ

The Crack Shack

Everbowl

Gaglione Brothers

Hodad's

The Taco Stand

Sandbar

San Diego State's executive associate athletic director of Mission Valley development said, "Our goal in every aspect of this project has been to provide San Diego with not only a premier multi-purpose stadium, but with an experience that is true to our great city," Grice continued, "Partnering with these phenomenal local brands delivers on our vision to have premium amenities for our patrons as well as provide an experience that is unique to San Diego."