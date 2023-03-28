Here's where you can find SDSU Aztecs NCAA Final Four merchandise

It's been a historic run for the San Diego State men's basketball team in the NCAA Basketball Tournament. Here's how to score exclusive Final Four merch.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — It's been a historic run for the San Diego State men's basketball team in the NCAA Basketball Tournament. Here's how you can buy exclusive Final Four merchandise in San Diego and online to show your support of the team.

Shop in-person at the SDSU Bookstore

If you want to make sure you have gear to wear for Saturday's game, you may want to buy something in person. Located on the San Diego State University campus, the San Diego State Bookstore is home to all of the Aztec swag commemorating SDSU's rise to the NCAA Tournament Final Four.

If you want to get your hands on a piece of Aztec history, be sure to check out the special edition t-shirts, hats, hoodies and sweatshirts and more sold at the bookstore.

SDSU is currently enjoying Spring Break, but the bookstore is open. The store has updated it's hours for fans ahead of Saturday's Final Four game against Florida Atlantic.

Tuesday: 10:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday: 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m.

Thursday: 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.

Friday: 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.

Saturday: 11:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m.

Shop online for SDSU Final Four gear

Can't shop in-person? You can purchase exclusive SDSU NCAA Tournament Final Four merchandise at the SDSU bookstore website. But you will want to order as soon as possible to get it in time for Saturday's game!

Another option to get your hands on the highly coveted merchandise is by shopping directly on the NCAA Shop website.

The NCAA Shop includes Final Four merchandise, in addition to merch commemorating SDSU reaching the NCAA Basketball Tournament Sweet 16 and Elite 8.

WATCH RELATED: How much does it cost to attend the NCAA Final Four basketball game in Houston? (March 2023).

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET CBS 8:

ADD THE CBS8+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE Roku | Amazon Fire

DOWNLOAD THE CBS 8 MOBILE APP | iPhone | Android