SDSU vs Florida Atlantic: How to watch Saturday's NCAA Final Four basketball game

For the first time in history, the San Diego State Aztecs are heading to Houston for the NCAA Tournament Final Four on Saturday, April 1. Here's how to watch.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN DIEGO — It's been a truly historic run for the San Diego State Aztecs in the NCAA Tournament. After a wild win against No. 6 Creighton on Sunday, the Aztecs are bound for Houston to face off in the Final Four for the first time in program history.

Game time, channel and how to watch

Wondering what channel and what time the SDSU-Florida Atlantic game is on? Here are the details that you need to know.

How to watch the game on TV

The No. 5 SDSU vs No. 9 Florida Atlantic NCAA Tournament Final Four basketball game airs live nationally Saturday, April 1 at 3:09 (Pacific Time) on CBS. The game can be watched locally in San Diego on CBS 8.

How to stream the game

Streaming is also available on the NCAA website or the NCAA March Madness Live app in the Apple store or Google Play store but a cable subscription may be required to watch. The game will also be aired across other streaming platforms including YouTube TV and Hulu with a subscription.

How to listen to the game on the radio

You can listen to the game in San Diego on the radio on San Diego Sports 760.

“Dance, sing, or get out of the way because the Aztecs are going to the Final Four.”#TheTimeIsNow | #MarchMadness | #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/YtIrXHnfZW — San Diego State Men's Basketball (@Aztec_MBB) March 27, 2023

WATCH RELATED: Aztecs fans react to San Diego State making it to Final Four

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET CBS 8:

ADD THE CBS8+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE Roku | Amazon Fire

DOWNLOAD THE CBS 8 MOBILE APP | iPhone | Android