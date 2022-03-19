March Madness | A slam dunk for San Diego bars and businesses

March Madness is here which means madness continues at local bars.

SAN DIEGO — March Madness is here which means madness continues at local bars. Its been a slam dunk for local businesses.

"I love it every time of year. It's like Christmas," said basketball fan, Jonny Minder.

Basketball fans made an alley-oop over to bars in Pacific Beach to cheer on their favorite teams.

Yet, some fans at PB Ale House may not be dressed like typical basketball fans. Nick Yusko is with his co-workers wearing everything but basketball gear.

"I have all sports themes; the Mets jersey and Dolphins hat. I don’t have any basketball on," Yusko laughs.

They are all wearing Goodwill outfits they found for under $25, showing that the madness comes in all shapes and colors.

"It's amazing. There's already been a bunch of upsets. I've been watching the games. It's awesome to be able to get back out, going to games and seeing people in person has been amazing," adds Yusko.

WATCH RELATED: Viejas arena hosts eight teams in opening round of NCAA men's basketball tournament

It’s a good time for fans and also a slam dunk for business. Bayside Landing in Pacific Beach has been very busy since the madness started.

"This weekend has been pretty busy. It's all good. Everything is exciting. It's nice to have people back with their family. Good times for everyone," said Bayside Landing's General Manager, Bijan Borna.

All fans agree on what they enjoy seeing most in the NCAA tournament.

"The upsets, last minute buzzer beaters," said basketball fan, Kyle Melvin.

"March Madness, love it! It's the best time of year; the upsets, the energy," said basketball fan, Brian Cook.

"I like pulling for the underdogs knocking out the top seeds," said Yusko.

And while Yusko may not be dressed in basketball gear, he plans to go to the game Sunday rooting for his favorite team, Notre Dame.

"Go Irish! Go Wolfpack!" Yusko shouted.