NCAA tournament teams to hold free, open practices at Viejas Arena

SAN DIEGO — The eight teams will that will play first-round NCAA men's basketball tournament games at Viejas Arena on Friday will conduct practices there Thursday that are open to the public and free to attend.

Each team will have a 40-minute practice and then there will be a five- minute gap in between practices. After the first four teams practice, there will be a 90-minute break before the next team practices.

Arena doors will open at 10 a.m. Montana State will conduct the first practice at 11 a.m. TCU will practice at 11:45 a.m., followed by Texas Tech at 12:30 p.m., Alabama at 1:15 p.m., Arizona at 3:25 p.m., Seton Hall at 4:10 p.m., Wright State at 4:55 p.m. and Notre Dame at 5:40 p.m.

The truTV telecast of San Diego State's first-round game against Creighton will be shown on the Viejas Arena jumbotron. The game is set to begin at 4:27 p.m.

All fans age 2 and older are required to present either proof of a completed COVID-19 vaccine series or a negative COVID-19 test.

Fans choosing to enter Viejas Arena by showing a negative COVID-19 test result are required to have the tests be taken within one day prior to the event in order to comply with state and county guidelines.

Fans age 18 and older will also need to provide a matching photo ID with their proof of vaccination or negative test results. Guests may present either written reports of COVID-19 testing conducted by a laboratory or a photo of a home test.



