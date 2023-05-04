SDSU men's basketball team champions people living with ALS

“To carry that [ALS] pin all the way through to the championship game for the national championship was amazing exposure for the ALS Association"

SAN DIEGO — San Diego State University's unwavering support for the ALS Association continued on the national stage.

From the ALS logo on the coaching staff's shirts, to one of their assistant coaches living with ALS, they're champions for the fight against the fatal disease.

“A simple ALS pin seen under the Jordan brand logo,” said Steve Becvar, ALS Vice President, Sports & Entertainment.

Becvar says the ALS pin seen on the San Diego state men's basketball coaching staff during March Madness created huge awareness for ALS which stands for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, an incurable neurodegenerative disease.

“To carry that pin all the way through to the championship game for the national championship was amazing exposure for the ALS Association and the ALS community,” said Becvar.

He was in Houston for the Final Four and championship games. Becvar says the NCAA doesn't often allow teams to publicly support causes during the tournament but coach Brian Dutcher wanted to carry on SDSU’s basketball tradition.

“ALS is unforgiving, it's cruel. And we do the walk every year, I wear an ALS pin to every game to try to draw attention to the cause,” said Dutcher.

That cause is close to the SDSU’s men's basketball team.

Assistant Coach Mark Fisher, the son of legendary former Coach Steve Fisher, was diagnosed with ALS in 2011. He's survived far beyond the 5-year life expectancy following his diagnoses. He's also the first person with ALS to coach in the Final Four.

“I’ve grown up with Mark, he’s family. He sat on the bench for every home game. Travel is hard for him now, but we got him out here to the Final Four because he's a part of all this,” said Dutcher.

For the first time in two years, Mark traveled on the road to the biggest stage for Aztec men's hoops.

The ALS Association in San Diego worked with the Texas chapter to help make it happen by making the trip as comfortable as possible. There was a moment they used the lift of the catering truck to help mark off the plane.

“The ALS community, we are there for them. And we look to make ALS a livable disease,” said Becvar.

Mark Fisher is a private man, but his appearance garnered the attention of CBS Sports announcers who recognized the coach and ALS during the second half of the Final Four Aztecs game.

“The fact that Mark could be their coach, his Aztecs be on the sideline and be with the team truly was inspiring to us in San Diego, but to a broader audience in our ALS community,” said Becvar.

The Aztecs may not have taken home the national title, but they're champions for people living with ALS.

“We've already won the national championship from an ALS standpoint,” said Becvar.

To learn more about supporting Coach Mark Fisher’s “Aztecs Fighting ALS” Team click here.