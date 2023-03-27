How much does it cost to attend the NCAA Final Four basketball game in Houston?

Aztecs fans are fired up to have their team in the Final Four, but how much will it cost for flights, hotel and game tickets to see the team live in Houston?

SAN DIEGO — Aztecs fans, students and alumni are fired up to have their team in the Final Four, and many are going to Texas to see them in person.

The Aztecs may have won their game Saturday on a last-second shot, but travel agent Bobbie Findlay said you can't wait until the last second to book your trip to see them play this weekend - and for the best deals, you need to head up Interstate 5.

Airline flights to Houston for Final Four

Flights from San Diego to Houston are selling fast, pushing prices over $1,000 roundtrip.

“Los Angeles is the best deal. Better than Orange County, better than Ontario, It's Los Angeles," Finley said.

United Airlines has nonstops out of Los Angeles Friday and is scheduled to return Tuesday for a $569 roundtrip. She also looked at flying from San Diego to Dallas and renting a car, but that was much more expensive.

Hotels in Houston for Final Four

Next, we looked at hotels that are still surprisingly reasonable. “I was shocked,” Findlay said. “The hotels, you can go Hyatt Regency for $179 a night. That includes taxes. You can go Hilton Garden Inn - $118 with taxes.” And nightly rates for Airbnb were even lower. We found a one-bedroom apartment for $87 a night.

Now that you have flights and a hotel, you need tickets to the game.

Game tickets to Final Four in Houston

San Diego State has a dedicated section at face value for $200 each. To get them, you must enter your name in a lottery through Ticketmaster by 5 PM Tuesday.

But here's some good news: the game is being played at NRG Stadium, a football stadium, which is huge. You may be far from the action, but we found many tickets for less than $300 each.

Bottom line

If you share a hotel room with a friend and fly out of Los Angeles, you could do this trip for about $1,500 a person.

Go Aztecs!