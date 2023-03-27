SDSU fans charter flight to Houston for historic NCAA Tournament Final Four basketball game

This weekend a local family will take a March Madness Final Four chartered flight filled with other SDSU fans.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego State Aztecs will make history this Saturday when they play in their first NCAA Tournament Final Four basketball game in school history.

Dedicated SDSU fans are already planning their trip to Houston to watch the team play the Florida Atlantic Owls.

Aztecs fans Lisa and Rob O'Carroll described watching the team win against Creighton Sunday.

"It was stressful. It was a heart attack but a happy ending though," Lisa O'Carroll said.

If you visit their house it becomes clear just how much they love the team.

"There you see our Aztecs basketball court and there's been millions of uses up here between volleyball, basketball games, weddings," said SDSU alumnus Rob O'Carroll.

They're season ticketholders and have been to hundreds of SDSU games through the years. Their game room holds the most prized possession of all.

"That signed basketball is one of the treasures of this entire house," Rob O'Carroll said.

It's autographed by every player from the 2010-2011 team. On the wall you'll find signed posters from years the Aztecs made it to the Sweet 16.

"So the 2010-2011 squad and the 2014 squad. I don't have anything autographed from this year's team so that is going to be my goal," he said.

This weekend their family will take a March Madness Final Four chartered flight filled with other SDSU fans. It will bring them from San Diego to Houston in time for Saturday's big game.

"I think there's gonna be tons of energy. A lot of red and black. I think it will be a big party and think they will win," Lisa O'Carroll said.

