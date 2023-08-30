Neighbors fight back against growing encampment in Tecelote Canyon

Encampments have been found along the hiking trail and those who live nearby say it's a safety concern and a fire hazard.

SAN DIEGO — There's a growing problem in Tecelote Canyon and neighbors are coming together to fight back. Encampments have been found along the hiking trail and for those who live nearby, they say it's not only a safety concern but also a fire hazard.

The area is full of greenery, trees, bushes, shrubs and grass. Tanja Kropf lives nearby and says the canyon is in danger of burning if there’s a fire. Kropf says she’s sent several Get It Done requests to the City of San Diego and she needs the city to clean up the area to better protect homes along the canyon.

"I take daily walks along the trails here,” Kropf said. “I noticed homeless encampments kept popping up."

One of Kropf's daily walks was interrupted by a woman in the woods, she shared.

Kropf says the woman appeared to be unhoused and in the midst of a mental health crisis. It's just one of the reasons she started this online petition to get the Tecelote Hiking Trail cleaned up by the city. Kropf says with a bit of apprehension, “It just made me feel not safe. I walk in here almost every day and that's a little bit scary."



The trash, Kropf says will pile up, get cleaned up and come right back.

As we walked the trail we found an area with wood, appearing to be in preparation to be used to build a shelter just off the hiking trail.

“I reported to the city back in May that it started growing pretty much every day. There was a BBQ grill, a mountain bike that I assume was stolen in the back bushes. You can see right here this is stuff I would see on a daily basis. New stuff thrown in here. Earlier this week there was a tent and now there's garbage piled in a hole," Kropf said.



We reached out to the City of San Diego about their new no-camping ordinance.

Here's how it works:

Depending on whether people are present, your report will be forwarded to police and/or outreach specialists.

Once the city worker is on-sight, if a person is present and in violation of the encampment ordinance, they have 24 hours to receive services. If a person is not there and a dwelling exists, clean-up happens within the 24-hour window.

Originally, the wait was 72 hours.

Kropf says she's happy that the window is now 24 hours but more should be done to protect her and her neighbors home from wildfire risk.

"There's a lot of dry brush and I saw a BBQ (grill) and I saw a woman smoking in the woods. It initially started as a tent, then there was a mattress, then there was a BBQ (grill) and then a mountain bike. Lawn ornaments, a teddy bear, you name it," she said.

City officials say when officers arrive for encampment enforcement and no one is present at the encampment, they can't enforce the camping ban. City officials also told us, the average hold time for Get it Done requests is 17 days. They say they get 800 to 1000 new requests per week.